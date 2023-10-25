Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Israel's Dilemma: Fight or Stand Down
channel image
Lori Colley
162 Subscribers
46 views
Published Wednesday

Oct. 24, 2023 - The world teeters on the edge of another world war, with Israel in a quandary--continue a hopeless fight to destroy Hamas and get the entire Middle East into the conflict, or stand down despite the horrific rape, torture and murder of 1200 Israelis. Let's look at the situation and the options.

Keywords
israelnetanyahuhamas

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket