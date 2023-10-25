Israel's Dilemma: Fight or Stand Down

Oct. 24, 2023 - The world teeters on the edge of another world war, with Israel in a quandary--continue a hopeless fight to destroy Hamas and get the entire Middle East into the conflict, or stand down despite the horrific rape, torture and murder of 1200 Israelis. Let's look at the situation and the options.
