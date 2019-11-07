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The Basis of Effective Psychotherapy and Psychological Self Healing, Part 4, Dr Max Hammer
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2 views • November 07, 2019
Dr. Max Hammer was a distinguished Psychology Professor and supervisor of graduate students and interns in the clinical psychology, psychotherapy, and counseling practice training program of the Psychology Department at the University of Maine, for many years, as well as a respected psychotherapist and clinical psychology consultant and diagnostician. Dr. Max Hammer was one of the original core clinicians who founded and developed the Clinical Psychology program at the University of Maine, beginning in the 1960’s. In his work with graduate and undergraduate students in that program, Dr. Max Hammer provided a refreshing Humanistic and Transpersonal perspective, with an emphasis on flexible, warmly caring, empathetic responsiveness to the needs of the individual psychotherapy client.
For a more extensive, in-depth discussion of Dr. Max Hammer’s insights in psychology, spirituality, and interpersonal relationships, see his two published books (with secondary contributing authors Dr. Barry J. Hammer and Dr. Alan C. Butler): 1) Psychological Healing Through Creative Self-Understanding and Self-Transformation (ISBN: 978-1-62857-075-5; Houston: Strategic Book Publishing, 2014). 2) Deepening Your Personal Relationships: Developing Emotional Intimacy and Good Communication (ISBN: 978-1-61897-590-4; Houston: Strategic Book Publishing, 2014).
Related articles by Dr. Max Hammer and his co-authors are also available at the following web pages:
https://sbprabooks.academia.edu/MaxHammer
https://independent.academia.edu/BarryHammer
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Barry_Hammer?ev=hdr_xprf
Other parts (episodes) of this discussion are available on our YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtJDp6DMTNsCeJhRVGWOq1Q/videos?view=0&sort=dd&shelf_id=0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtJDp6DMTNsCeJhRVGWOq1Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtJDp6DMTNsCeJhRVGWOq1Q/videos?view=57&flow=grid
For a more extensive, in-depth discussion of Dr. Max Hammer’s insights in psychology, spirituality, and interpersonal relationships, see his two published books (with secondary contributing authors Dr. Barry J. Hammer and Dr. Alan C. Butler): 1) Psychological Healing Through Creative Self-Understanding and Self-Transformation (ISBN: 978-1-62857-075-5; Houston: Strategic Book Publishing, 2014). 2) Deepening Your Personal Relationships: Developing Emotional Intimacy and Good Communication (ISBN: 978-1-61897-590-4; Houston: Strategic Book Publishing, 2014).
Related articles by Dr. Max Hammer and his co-authors are also available at the following web pages:
https://sbprabooks.academia.edu/MaxHammer
https://independent.academia.edu/BarryHammer
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Barry_Hammer?ev=hdr_xprf
Other parts (episodes) of this discussion are available on our YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtJDp6DMTNsCeJhRVGWOq1Q/videos?view=0&sort=dd&shelf_id=0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtJDp6DMTNsCeJhRVGWOq1Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtJDp6DMTNsCeJhRVGWOq1Q/videos?view=57&flow=grid
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