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Polluters Will Have To Pay To Emit Carbon Dioxide
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111 views • September 14, 2021
8 Predictions For The World In 2030 World Economic Forum
Number 6 is Polluters Will Have To Pay To Emit Carbon Dioxide. There Will Be A Global Price On Carbon. This Will Help Make Fossil Fuels History.
🔵Nearly 100 Years Ago A Plan Was Already In The Minds Of The International Bankers (Money Changers) And Global Elites (Synagogue of Satan)
🔵Coal-Mining (Fossil Fuel) Will Be An Extinct Industry by 2029
🔵Zero CO2 Emissions – Bill Gates
PEOPLE – SERVICES PER PERSON – ENERGY PER SERVICE – CO2 PER UNIT ENERGY
🔵Forced Compliance – Forced Extinction – Taxes
🔵World Economic Forum
🔵Global Action – Smart Meters to Open Meter Technology – Trace and Control
🔵WEF - AI Technology – Think the Internet of Things – Fourth Industrial Revolution
🔵Social Credit Score
🔵Population
🔵New World Order
Spiritual Battle
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab: https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Prep.: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
Number 6 is Polluters Will Have To Pay To Emit Carbon Dioxide. There Will Be A Global Price On Carbon. This Will Help Make Fossil Fuels History.
🔵Nearly 100 Years Ago A Plan Was Already In The Minds Of The International Bankers (Money Changers) And Global Elites (Synagogue of Satan)
🔵Coal-Mining (Fossil Fuel) Will Be An Extinct Industry by 2029
🔵Zero CO2 Emissions – Bill Gates
PEOPLE – SERVICES PER PERSON – ENERGY PER SERVICE – CO2 PER UNIT ENERGY
🔵Forced Compliance – Forced Extinction – Taxes
🔵World Economic Forum
🔵Global Action – Smart Meters to Open Meter Technology – Trace and Control
🔵WEF - AI Technology – Think the Internet of Things – Fourth Industrial Revolution
🔵Social Credit Score
🔵Population
🔵New World Order
Spiritual Battle
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab: https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Prep.: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
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