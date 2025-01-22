Is Sharing the Gospel One-on-One More Effective Than Public Preaching?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join me as I share inspiring words from the Lord that will bless your heart. Today, we explore the importance of one-on-one witnessing using the story of Philip from Acts chapter 8. We'll dive deeper into God's word and see how personal testimonies can lead people to Jesus. Discover how simple it is to share your faith and the joy of leading someone to Christ. Remember, even if someone doesn't accept Jesus immediately, your words can have a profound impact. Let's get the gospel out and make a difference!
00:00 Introduction and Blessings
00:25 Trust and Obey: A Hymn Reflection
01:06 Diving Deeper into God's Work
01:33 The Power of Personal Testimony
02:14 Philip's One-on-One Witnessing
03:07 The Ethiopian Eunuch's Conversion
08:06 Encouragement to Share the Gospel
09:12 The Simplicity of Salvation
10:59 Final Words and Blessings