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Immersing Yourself in Scripture Brings Deep Renewal and Spiritual Strength - Susan Lim
Counter Culture Mom
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You’ve heard it said a thousand times: read your Bible! The question that many Christians may have, even after hearing this instruction from the pulpit repeatedly, is why? Susan Lim, a highly educated historian and writer, has the answer. We cannot be like Jesus if we don’t spend time with Him. We will never progress on our journey of sanctification - becoming more Christlike - if we don’t study His Word for ourselves. Susan decries the dangers of a results-driven society and why it’s so important to make the time to study Scripture, as it is the guiding light of the Christian life and the lens through which every believer should view the world. God will come through for you in ways you could never imagine! Susan also tackles pressing questions like: Is the Bible totally authoritative? What is a Biblical canon? And how can we read the Bible if we don’t understand everything in it?



TAKEAWAYS


The Holy Spirit will place questions on your heart as you read the Scriptures


It’s okay if you don’t understand 100 percent of what you’re reading all the time - God will help you and give you wisdom and understanding


Some people do not stop to ask themselves if the Bible is the authority in their lives until they are in crisis


The Bible is a comprehensive story that is meant to be read by everyone, not just academics



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

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#counterculturemom #counterculturemomapp #thecounterculturemomshow #tinagriffin #SusanLim #WhoGodIs #NamesOfGod #BiblicalTruth #ReadYourBible #FaithJourney #BibleStudy #RedemptionStory #GodsPlan #SafeMeet #SecureMessaging #DataPrivacy #WordOfGod #FaithInGod


Keywords
biblegodchristianemotionalfaithjourneydevotionalcounterculturemomtina griffinbiblestudiessusan lim
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