Immersing Yourself in Scripture Brings Deep Renewal and Spiritual Strength - Susan Lim





You’ve heard it said a thousand times: read your Bible! The question that many Christians may have, even after hearing this instruction from the pulpit repeatedly, is why? Susan Lim, a highly educated historian and writer, has the answer. We cannot be like Jesus if we don’t spend time with Him. We will never progress on our journey of sanctification - becoming more Christlike - if we don’t study His Word for ourselves. Susan decries the dangers of a results-driven society and why it’s so important to make the time to study Scripture, as it is the guiding light of the Christian life and the lens through which every believer should view the world. God will come through for you in ways you could never imagine! Susan also tackles pressing questions like: Is the Bible totally authoritative? What is a Biblical canon? And how can we read the Bible if we don’t understand everything in it?









TAKEAWAYS





The Holy Spirit will place questions on your heart as you read the Scriptures





It’s okay if you don’t understand 100 percent of what you’re reading all the time - God will help you and give you wisdom and understanding





Some people do not stop to ask themselves if the Bible is the authority in their lives until they are in crisis





The Bible is a comprehensive story that is meant to be read by everyone, not just academics









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Testament Series: https://www.angel.com/tinag

Light of the Word book: https://amzn.to/4tENS8h





🔗 CONNECT WITH SUSAN LIM

Website: https://susanclim.com/

Facebook: https://bit.ly/4uTI4ZT

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/susanlim5/





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

Waveguard (get 20% off with code TINA): https://waveguard.com/tina

Equipping The Persecuted: http://equippingthepersecuted.org/





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/





#counterculturemom #counterculturemomapp #thecounterculturemomshow #tinagriffin #SusanLim #WhoGodIs #NamesOfGod #BiblicalTruth #ReadYourBible #FaithJourney #BibleStudy #RedemptionStory #GodsPlan #SafeMeet #SecureMessaging #DataPrivacy #WordOfGod #FaithInGod



