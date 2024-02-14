Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Insane Massacre: Russia Destroyed Ukrainian Reserves In Selidovo┃Ukrainian Battalion Surrendered
channel image
The Prisoner
8967 Subscribers
Shop now
324 views
Published 20 hours ago

Meanwhile, it became known about the next Russian missile strikes on the places of deployment of personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. So it became known that on the night of February 13, Russian ballistic missiles destroyed the reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Selidovo and Kurakhovo. These destroyed reserves of the Ukrainian armed forces were preparing to be sent to Avdiivka..................

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :


Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167


WebMoney:


Z287850237751 (USD)


E356280180033 (EUR)


Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf


Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
massacreukrainian reservesselidovoukrainian battalion surrendered

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket