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In This Together Remixed version of theme from "Our Planet" series by David Attenborough for Harlequin Rock Choir sung By MD'S Andy and Ann
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29 views • July 28, 2020
Inspired by the Our Planet series this video with the lyrics sum up the problems we all now face thanks to over consumption and waste. Most of us all contribute to this problem daily innocently by our actions. The series "Our Planet" with David Attenborough is available on most platforms including “Netflix” who made the series. He was recently interviewed about the series on the Andrew Mar show and discusses where we are now, and what we can all do to help.
When Ann and I heard this theme tune originally sung by Ellie Goulding we decided we had to do our own choir version. With our 50 plus members we can help to spread the message and once we have this recorded it will be posted here.
Special Thanks to Karol Green for helping us with the backing track and also her inspiration on this
her credits are below
(EN)
Arrangement and piano created for the In This Together Choir project
www.karolgreen.com/inthistogetherchoir
here is the version in catalan and spanish if you need:
(CA)
Arranjament i piano creat per al projecte In This Together Choir
www.karolgreen.com/inthistogetherchoir
(ES)
Arreglo y piano creado para el proyecto In This Together Choir
www.karolgreen.com/inthistogetherchoir
And remember to tag us when you put your video up:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/this_choir
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/karolgreengaia/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/karolgreengaia/
When Ann and I heard this theme tune originally sung by Ellie Goulding we decided we had to do our own choir version. With our 50 plus members we can help to spread the message and once we have this recorded it will be posted here.
Special Thanks to Karol Green for helping us with the backing track and also her inspiration on this
her credits are below
(EN)
Arrangement and piano created for the In This Together Choir project
www.karolgreen.com/inthistogetherchoir
here is the version in catalan and spanish if you need:
(CA)
Arranjament i piano creat per al projecte In This Together Choir
www.karolgreen.com/inthistogetherchoir
(ES)
Arreglo y piano creado para el proyecto In This Together Choir
www.karolgreen.com/inthistogetherchoir
And remember to tag us when you put your video up:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/this_choir
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/karolgreengaia/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/karolgreengaia/
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