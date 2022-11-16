11/16/2022 -- ALERT -- Earthquake BELOW EUROPEAN BELGIAN NUCLEAR POWER PLANT & Research Center

ALERT!





Earthquake strikes below EUROPEAN NUCLEAR POWER PLANT + research center in Belgium!

https://www.emsc-csem.org/Earthquake/...





SCK CEN (the Belgian Nuclear Research Centre), until 2020 shortened as SCK•CEN, is the Belgian nuclear research centre located in Mol, Belgium, more specifically near the township of Donk. SCK CEN is a global leader in the field of nuclear research, services, and education.





This is an amazing discovery -- this now proves something very controversial in the seismology world, and I can't believe I'm the person to catch it live.......





Of all the people to catch it live.... smh... just can't believe it.





What is this controversial proof? The relation between the Nuclear plants, power plants (coal , solar, and wind) as well as the transmission lines themselves... all leading to and guiding earthquake activity either below them, next to them, or along them.





Mineral Virginia in 2011 is a perfect example of a M5.9 rare large quake next to a nuclear plant , and Dodewaard Nuclear power plant in NL with its rare M4.0 another example of many. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dmr8M...





