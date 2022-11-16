Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
11/16/2022 -- ALERT -- Earthquake BELOW EUROPEAN BELGIAN NUCLEAR POWER PLANT & Research Center
101 views
channel image
Alex Hammer
Published 12 days ago |

ALERT!


Earthquake strikes below EUROPEAN NUCLEAR POWER PLANT + research center in Belgium!

https://www.emsc-csem.org/Earthquake/...


SCK CEN (the Belgian Nuclear Research Centre), until 2020 shortened as SCK•CEN, is the Belgian nuclear research centre located in Mol, Belgium, more specifically near the township of Donk. SCK CEN is a global leader in the field of nuclear research, services, and education.


This is an amazing discovery -- this now proves something very controversial in the seismology world, and I can't believe I'm the person to catch it live.......


Of all the people to catch it live.... smh... just can't believe it.


What is this controversial proof? The relation between the Nuclear plants, power plants (coal , solar, and wind) as well as the transmission lines themselves... all leading to and guiding earthquake activity either below them, next to them, or along them.


Mineral Virginia in 2011 is a perfect example of a M5.9 rare large quake next to a nuclear plant , and Dodewaard Nuclear power plant in NL with its rare M4.0 another example of many. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dmr8M...


Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos


Keywords
chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanoshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket