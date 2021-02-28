The Headless State: Our Republic is a civil structure or political state based on a series of institutions which control the entire means of operation. That is to say these institutions have the power to outright control or influence every aspect of virtually any activity that occurs in the very life of the nation. The current institutions of government were enumerated and given life with the adoption of the US constitution. Government institutions such as the congress, the executive, and the courts, and starting shortly after it’s adoption we have added a tremendous number of alphabet agencies such as the Department of defense (DOD), the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Department of state (DOS), Department of agriculture (DOA), Department of education (DOE), Health and human services (HHS), etc. and literally hundreds more of these various appendages government uses to control everything.These are really the backbone of the USA Republic. The Republic was created by early states ratifying and adopting the proposed US Constitution during the 1789 constitutional convention held in Philadelphia. The constitution amounts to a set of bylaws which defined and created the institutions of government, its operations, and it’s relationship to the states and the people. Much of the intent of the constitution and the government it created is also described in the first 10 amendments called the ‘Bill of Rights.’ To a great extent, these amount to restrictions on what it may do and not do regarding the pre-existing rights of the people and the sovereignty of the states.Has the Federal Government set aside the Constitution?There is a tremendous amount of confusion about what the constitution allows and what government does as regarding it’s operation in micro managing the nations affairs. Critics conclude that the government is over stepping the bounds and restrictions as laid out in the document. However, while we would agree there have been some abuses, we would take exception with that characterization and point out that virtually all of what our US Federal government does today with regard to the constitution is allowed under it currently. And, while there are arguments about the original intent and/or the original interpretation of it’s intent by those who adopted it, the fact is, the government has not really overstepped it by the letter, although it may have over stepped per the spirit or intent. Successful constitutional arguments can, and have been made to that effect.The Platonic Civil StructureAll Republics like all Democracies, Fascist, Communist, Socialist, etc, systems are 3 tier Platonic structures, based on a top-down power arrangement in-which the small group of people at the top exercise all power and employ the institutions such as government which resides in the 2nd tier in the role of ‘guardians’ or ‘enforcers’ to maintain their positions of power by keeping the 3rd tier or lower class masses in check, so as to keep them from gaining any appreciable power, enough to rival or challenge the top tier. This structure was observed and codified by the ancient Greek philosopher, Plato, where in about 380 BC he published his thesis titled, The Republic. We have examined the Republic here.The Republic: A mechanism for Globalist Control!The problem with these structures is that all of them, including our own US Constitution and the Republican Government it created are designed by, and preferred by the elitist or more colloquially termed ‘globalist’, exclusively for their purposes and their interests. They have always preferred them as these types of structures favor their interests by allowing them to easily control the mechanism of state through various means, but typically it is through the control that a monopoly monetary system yields, and also the fact that politicians are easy to corrupt given enough money. The second plank of the communist manifesto calls for a monopoly central bank in the hands of globalist banking interests.“…Give me control of a nation’s money and I care not who makes the laws…”— Amshel Bauer RothschildTherefore it is safe to say that all modern states, including our own US Constitution/Fed Govt have been designed and put in place by them and are based on the Platonic model.Continue reading article...