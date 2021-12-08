© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Do Not Comply with Vax Mandates!
Follow
1
Share
Report
181 views • December 08, 2021
Governments do not grant freedom to its citizens. Citizens have inherent freedoms that cannot be taken away. Governments exist to serve the people, not the other way around. When corrupt, incompetent government officials and bureaucrats force "vaccine mandates" on its citizens, the people must stand up to the tyranny.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.