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If Joseph Goebbels Had #BLM's Marketers I Wouldn't be Alive; SAY "German Lives Matter" or UR a BIGOT
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50 views • January 31, 2021
Joseph Goebbels was a master propagandist, but not nearly in the same league as Black Lives Matters marketers. The unassailable slogan prevents any counter to the narrative, any look at the fundamentals behind the organization. I wouldn't Be alive today if the Nazis had come up with "Germans lives matter" slogan.
#BLM #goebbels #Nazis
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#BLM #goebbels #Nazis
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