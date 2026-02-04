It's The Media's Role

Lefties with bad policies and a terrible past get make-overs.

Republicans with experience and common sense get make-unders.

The amount of fawning depends on how awful the subject is.

But on the right, we are evil out of the gate.

Righties have to work harder and think harder — and it makes us way better than them at everything.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (3 February 2026)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6388742834112