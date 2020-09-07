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Tactical PE Video Lesson Featuring: Difference between 'Shooters' and 'Operators'
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208 views • September 07, 2020
Teaching Today's video lesson are our pals at the Warrior Poet Society.
At the Warrior Poet Society, we stress the importance of being fast and accurate with a firearm. Milliseconds count in life and death situations, but there's so much more you should train and prepare for. Warrior Poet NETWORK - https://apple.co/35gPm1k
In this video, John Lovell stresses the major differences between competitive shooters, which offer great training on fast and accurate, compared to operators, who have to be great at a sunken-boat-load of other skills and categories. Competitive shooters have been leading the tactical industry by the nose, and it needs to be clarified how much is being left on the table when all you train for is fast and accurate. Tactics Trump Skills.
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
5 FREE Tactical Training Videos
Just tell us where to send the videos. They're yours free!
What law enforcement professionals, military operators, and prepared citizens MUST know if you want to reduce injury and reach your full tactical-athletic potential.
Tactical Workouts for Military Operators, Law Enforcement Professionals, and Prepared Citizens
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Get your free Tactical Defense Pen
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
What is it? It’s a discreet, compact and easy to carry pen that’s solid enough to pack a brutal blow that will knockout any attacker. Plus, it’s a fully functional pen you’re going to use every day.
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
It’s the perfect “Every Day Carry” for guys and gals!
1800GunsAndAmmo:
From red dots to ultra-long range rifle scopes, 1800GunsAndAmmo has everything you need to put your round on target, including the ammo.
https://bit.ly/1800GunsnAmmo
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun! Us Sports Network
http://www.USSportsRadio.Net
At the Warrior Poet Society, we stress the importance of being fast and accurate with a firearm. Milliseconds count in life and death situations, but there's so much more you should train and prepare for. Warrior Poet NETWORK - https://apple.co/35gPm1k
In this video, John Lovell stresses the major differences between competitive shooters, which offer great training on fast and accurate, compared to operators, who have to be great at a sunken-boat-load of other skills and categories. Competitive shooters have been leading the tactical industry by the nose, and it needs to be clarified how much is being left on the table when all you train for is fast and accurate. Tactics Trump Skills.
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
5 FREE Tactical Training Videos
Just tell us where to send the videos. They're yours free!
What law enforcement professionals, military operators, and prepared citizens MUST know if you want to reduce injury and reach your full tactical-athletic potential.
Tactical Workouts for Military Operators, Law Enforcement Professionals, and Prepared Citizens
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Get your free Tactical Defense Pen
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
What is it? It’s a discreet, compact and easy to carry pen that’s solid enough to pack a brutal blow that will knockout any attacker. Plus, it’s a fully functional pen you’re going to use every day.
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
It’s the perfect “Every Day Carry” for guys and gals!
1800GunsAndAmmo:
From red dots to ultra-long range rifle scopes, 1800GunsAndAmmo has everything you need to put your round on target, including the ammo.
https://bit.ly/1800GunsnAmmo
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun! Us Sports Network
http://www.USSportsRadio.Net
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