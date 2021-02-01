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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - The Shaking - What's Up Prof 16
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56 views • February 01, 2021
In Episode 16 we discuss the shaking which is to take place in the remnant church shortly before the second coming of Jesus as mentioned in the Spirit of Prophecy. What will cause this shaking and what must one do not to be shaken out?
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