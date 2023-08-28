Create New Account
Lahaina fire destruction ATV marina tour - You don't realize the destruction unless you can see it from the ground like in this video Part C
PatriotsCannabisCo
Published 19 hours ago

Seeing those burned out commercial buildings - ie - Fleetwoods and others - is heart breaking.  Also all the homes and cars that burned.  These city and country government people and Black Rock and the Mayor and the Governor need to be dealt with

