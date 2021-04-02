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The Gospel of Jesus Christ According to Luke 5:17-26
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10 views • April 02, 2021
The Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ According to Luke
Session 10 - LUKE 5:17-26
FORGIVES - Jesus Has The Power To Forgive Sin.
LIFEWAY | WINTER 2020-21
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-daily-discipleship-guide-csb-winter-2021-P005794512-2021-WIN
Basketball players understand the power of a "triple threat position. This is a stance from which players can shoot the ball, pass it, or drive to the basket. A player in the triple threat position puts extra pressure on the defense. It's always good to bring multiple abilities to the table. A lot of people in Jesus' day thought He was just a good preacher or a powerful miracle worker. While those are both true, they missed what He really had to offer. Jesus' greatest gift was His authority to forgive sins. What are the most common ways people describe Jesus? What do the common descriptions reveal about a person's expectations of Jesus?
Session 10 - LUKE 5:17-26
FORGIVES - Jesus Has The Power To Forgive Sin.
LIFEWAY | WINTER 2020-21
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-daily-discipleship-guide-csb-winter-2021-P005794512-2021-WIN
Basketball players understand the power of a "triple threat position. This is a stance from which players can shoot the ball, pass it, or drive to the basket. A player in the triple threat position puts extra pressure on the defense. It's always good to bring multiple abilities to the table. A lot of people in Jesus' day thought He was just a good preacher or a powerful miracle worker. While those are both true, they missed what He really had to offer. Jesus' greatest gift was His authority to forgive sins. What are the most common ways people describe Jesus? What do the common descriptions reveal about a person's expectations of Jesus?
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