Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
99 LUFT BALLONS - 1984 THEY TELL YOU WHAT THEY ARE PLANNING IN THIS VERY SONG BY NENA - FROM GERMANY OF COURSE!
87 views
channel image
COMMON SENSE - OFFICIAL
Published Yesterday |

THE DEVIL ALWAYS HAS TO TELL YOU WHAT HE IS DOING IN PLAIN SIGHT - HE IS A SADIST SO LOVES IT WHEN YOU SING ALONG TO YOUR OWN DESTRUCTION - HE IS THE PIED PIPER AND HUMANITY ARE THE RATS FOLLOWING THE TAIL OF THE NEXT ONE STRAIGHT TO THE SLAUGHTER LINE LEAD ALWAYS BY A JUDAS GOAT.

TIME TO WAKE UP GOOD PEOPLE! THE TIME IS NOW! YOU MUST NOT COMPLY AND DEMAND THE REMOVAL OF YOUR GOVERNMENTS AS THEY ARE ALL CORRUPT!

Keywords
lovecommon sensepeaceunityharmonydivine loveone god

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket