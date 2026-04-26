WHCD SHOOTER COLE ALLEN ₪ CAUGHT WEARING AN IDF SHIRT

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The White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooter was armed with a shotgun, handgun, and multiple knives, according to DC police chief Jeffrey Carroll.
The shooter identified as 31-year-old Cole Allen from Torrance, California.
Why has Cole Allen been seen wearing a IDF shirt?
Source: https://x.com/1776General_/status/2048292704883282025
People in Israel were searching for Cole Allen as of 7:00 AM EST, almost 12 hours before the Trump Assassination Attempt.
https://x.com/1776General_/status/2048361010537353510