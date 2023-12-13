SHaDoWCa7 sings My God is a Mountain Mover (The Punches)

www.SHaDoWCa7.com
This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original upload on October 15, 2017.
Below is her original description:
"This is my cover of "My God is a Mountain Mover" by The Punches. I added some lyrics of my own to make the song a little longer. :) I hope you enjoy listening to it. I am singing 3-part harmony, and I composed all background music."
Lyrics: My God is a Mountain Mover
Why you standing there looking so blue?
Problems got the best of you?
Don't worry about it, Oh, God's got this!
He put the sun and the moon in space,
Added the stars and put it all in place!
He can do it all! He can do anything!
Chorus:
My God is a mountain mover!
He can move a mountain in your way!
Don't keep it there another day!
He is a problem solver!
With the out-stretch of His hand,
He'll turn your mountain into a grain of sand!
My God is a mountain mover!
He can heal your body, He can heal your mind,
He can do it all in His perfect time,
He loves you so! Oh, how He loves you!
Listen to the birds and the nightingale sing,
He makes the breeze on the eagle's wing!
Imagine what He can do for you!
CHORUS
He made the world where we live and grow,
With flowers and beauty just to show,
He loves you! Oh, how He loves you!
Let Him have your problems, let them go!
Trust in the Lord who truly knows,
That anything is possible if we live for Him!
CHORUS
You don't have to suffer one more day!
Live your life for Jesus and you'll see your life change!
CHORUS
My God is a mountain mover!
My God is a mountain mover!
