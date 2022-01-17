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SHOCK POLL: HALF OF DEMS SUPPORT PRISON FOR QUESTIONING SHOTS
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312 views • January 17, 2022
RonPaulLibertyReport

Ron Paul Liberty Report


A shocking recent Rasmussen poll result highlights just how divided the US is after two years of covid lockdowns, restrictions, and propaganda. Nearly 50 percent of Democrats polled support fines or imprisonment for anyone questioning efficacy of covid shots on social media! This comes after several of the top "experts" have themselves radically scaled back early promises of shot virus protection. Also today, dissident doc forced to take psych exam and Virginia's new governor hits the ground running! Plus - what's up with new restrictions on Ron Paul's Facebook???
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democratsronpaullibertyreportshotsprisonunvaccinatedfaucipollron paul liberty reportivermectindr nass
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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