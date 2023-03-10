AN OFFER FOR HIS SILENCE - British MP Andrew Bridgen:
“I was approached by a representative, a very senior representative of Number 10, and then I was offered, you know, what do you want to back off?”
“There is going to be a great reset and I think it could be a Great Reset For The Better. I’m hoping we can have a jolly good clear-out of people who probably shouldn’t be in Parliament.”
Check out the full episode for more from MP Bridgen 🔥 #CHDTV https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/british-member-of-parliament-reveals-all/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.