China Takes Advantage of Russia’s Sanctions From the West To Buy Its Crude Oil Cheaply

https://gnews.org/articles/591023
摘要：12/13/2022 Chinese Communist Party is taking advantage of Western sanctions against Russia to buy crude oil cheaply from Russia. Now Russian oil supplies to Europe have been significantly reduced. China has become Russia's largest oil export outlet.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.