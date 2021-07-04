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UNIFORM CIRCULAR MOTION IS CONSTANT ACCELERATION [2021-07-01] - ERIC DUBAY (VIDEO)
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191 views • July 04, 2021
UNIFORM CIRCULAR MOTION IS CONSTANT ACCELERATION [2021-07-01] - ERIC DUBAY (VIDEO)
Consult any mainstream science publication or ask any science teacher "why can't we feel the Earth spinning?" and they will unanimously reply that it is because the globe spins at a perfect constant speed, and we can only feel acceleration or deceleration. As CoolCosmos writes: "Earth moves very fast. It spins at a speed of about 1,000 miles per hour and orbits around the Sun at a speed of about 67,000 miles per hour. We do not feel any of this motion because these speeds are constant. You can only feel motion if your speed changes. For example, if you are in a car which is moving at a constant speed on a smooth surface, you will not feel much motion. However, when the car accelerates or when the brakes are applied, you do feel motion." The glaring problem with this claim rarely ever addressed is that the globe and everything on it, if it existed, would be undergoing constant acceleration, because uniform circular motion IS constant acceleration. Scientists also want you to beLIEve that the atmosphere and water stick to the spinning ball, and thus water curves. Truth is SEA (SEE) LEVEL, HORIZONTAL HORIZON, AIR PLANE, and PLANE SAILING on a FLAT PLANE. Time to become CONSCIOUS to the TRUTH that EVERYTHING YOU HAVE EVER BEEN TAUGHT IS A LIE BY DESIGN!
Science is FAKE, Science is a RELIGION, Science is SCIENCE FICTION. DON'T BE BLINDED BY SCIENCE!!!
The root breakdown of the word GOVERNMENT is GOVERN (TO CONTROL) and MENT (THE MIND). Governments are MIND CONTROL ORGANIZATIONS, put in place to keep the Unconscious Sheeple (aka Citizens) DUMBED DOWN, DIVIDED, and CONQUERED.
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
LEVEL [2021] - SEAN HIBBELER [DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rfBSjHdbXM3d/
1986 CHALLENGER ASTRONAUTS DID NOT DIE IN AN EXPLOSION (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XwEHLZPDmUZa/
EVERYTHING YOU HAVE BEEN TAUGHT ABOUT THE MOON IS A LIE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cWQgZu0xtSIk/
EVERYTHING YOU HAVE BEEN TAUGHT ABOUT THE SUN IS A LIE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sV4dBv3xaKfC/
WATER ABOVE AND BELOW THE FLAT EARTH PLANE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HtIsAQpFLeFJ/
200 PROOFS EARTH IS NOT A SPINNING BALL - ERIC DUBAY (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JYUPHpdSZN3w/
Gleason's New Standard Map of the World (Interactive Map)
https://collections.leventhalmap.org/search/commonwealth:7h149v85z
THE BEST FLAT EARTH DOCUMENTARY [2020] - ERIC DUBAY (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AkgxkEFBwZu6/
Eric Dubay
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Consult any mainstream science publication or ask any science teacher "why can't we feel the Earth spinning?" and they will unanimously reply that it is because the globe spins at a perfect constant speed, and we can only feel acceleration or deceleration. As CoolCosmos writes: "Earth moves very fast. It spins at a speed of about 1,000 miles per hour and orbits around the Sun at a speed of about 67,000 miles per hour. We do not feel any of this motion because these speeds are constant. You can only feel motion if your speed changes. For example, if you are in a car which is moving at a constant speed on a smooth surface, you will not feel much motion. However, when the car accelerates or when the brakes are applied, you do feel motion." The glaring problem with this claim rarely ever addressed is that the globe and everything on it, if it existed, would be undergoing constant acceleration, because uniform circular motion IS constant acceleration. Scientists also want you to beLIEve that the atmosphere and water stick to the spinning ball, and thus water curves. Truth is SEA (SEE) LEVEL, HORIZONTAL HORIZON, AIR PLANE, and PLANE SAILING on a FLAT PLANE. Time to become CONSCIOUS to the TRUTH that EVERYTHING YOU HAVE EVER BEEN TAUGHT IS A LIE BY DESIGN!
Science is FAKE, Science is a RELIGION, Science is SCIENCE FICTION. DON'T BE BLINDED BY SCIENCE!!!
The root breakdown of the word GOVERNMENT is GOVERN (TO CONTROL) and MENT (THE MIND). Governments are MIND CONTROL ORGANIZATIONS, put in place to keep the Unconscious Sheeple (aka Citizens) DUMBED DOWN, DIVIDED, and CONQUERED.
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
LEVEL [2021] - SEAN HIBBELER [DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rfBSjHdbXM3d/
1986 CHALLENGER ASTRONAUTS DID NOT DIE IN AN EXPLOSION (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XwEHLZPDmUZa/
EVERYTHING YOU HAVE BEEN TAUGHT ABOUT THE MOON IS A LIE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cWQgZu0xtSIk/
EVERYTHING YOU HAVE BEEN TAUGHT ABOUT THE SUN IS A LIE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sV4dBv3xaKfC/
WATER ABOVE AND BELOW THE FLAT EARTH PLANE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HtIsAQpFLeFJ/
200 PROOFS EARTH IS NOT A SPINNING BALL - ERIC DUBAY (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JYUPHpdSZN3w/
Gleason's New Standard Map of the World (Interactive Map)
https://collections.leventhalmap.org/search/commonwealth:7h149v85z
THE BEST FLAT EARTH DOCUMENTARY [2020] - ERIC DUBAY (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AkgxkEFBwZu6/
Eric Dubay
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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