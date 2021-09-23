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Who remembers MELBOURNE AUSTRALIA before the New World Order took over..?!
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141 views • September 23, 2021
Who remembers MELBOURNE AUSTRALIA before the New World Order took over..?!
Australia's fucked and living under the boot of the NWO and we have all the diapered zombie, order following, gutless sheep to thank for that. Total lack of critical thinking and the 'she'll be right' attitude got us here. No.. it's not Beirut.. it's Melb.
Australia's fucked and living under the boot of the NWO and we have all the diapered zombie, order following, gutless sheep to thank for that. Total lack of critical thinking and the 'she'll be right' attitude got us here. No.. it's not Beirut.. it's Melb.
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