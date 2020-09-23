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Render unto Caesar...
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16 views • September 23, 2020
Should Christians obey the laws of the land? 'Render unto Caesar...' unravels what Jesus said about materialism. The video also explores passages from Matthew chapter 17 and Matthew chapter 22 which touch on what Jesus said about paying tax, unraveling the full context of when he said "Render unto Caesar...". The video asks the question: Who are you loyal to? God or Caesar? Is it time to confront the root of all evil in your life?
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