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Reckless Devine -83R (HipHop)
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1 view • November 29, 2021
Reckless Devine
Rouches crawling on my walls
It seems like they are falling in on me
Cigarette ashes and seeds and stems are strewed upon my floor
I wake up from this dream I’m having to find you standing right outside my door
In all your glory I still denied you with
downcast eyes I turned and walked away
God has blessed me with a beautiful woman and a precious baby.
I don’t even get to know my older kids it’s a dirty story it’s a bit weighty we’ll get into it later maybe right now it’s just -sigh-I’m lazy on emotions in me I don’t to want to go beyond a certain line in the sand I’ll play over yonder this side and I’ll ride the line with only reckless Devine
because I know just what I’m doing
-at least that’s what every driver sezz after having too many kegs but that’s ok I’m lost
and in this case acting like I’m strong
like I belong
only done from failing skinny shaking legs oh oh oh oh -roaches crawling- on my walls- crawling, roaches crawling on my walls.
And to this day I cannot fathom why in my life you would try and stick it out with me. My friends were always taking- the drugs were always raping pillaging and plundering me.
Then one day on a hill top down south God told me to get down on my knees.
And finally I complied I dropped to my knees I’m begging crying crying please I’m begging crying crying please.
I’m saying please I’m asking to the trees I’m saying to everything outside
that’s natural come and save me please.
Come and save me
please come save me from myself
In righteous indignation I built my own nation of confusion and I want release
I know it’s all pure fantasies
-their mine- reckless Devine.
Reckless Devine.
And finally I complied I dropped to my knees I’m begging crying crying please I’m begging crying crying please.
I’m saying please I’m asking to the trees I’m saying to everything outside
that’s natural come and save me please.
Come save me
please come save me from myself
Reckless Devine. X2
Rouches crawling on my walls
It seems like they are falling in on me
Cigarette ashes and seeds and stems are strewed upon my floor
I wake up from this dream I’m having to find you standing right outside my door
In all your glory I still denied you with
downcast eyes I turned and walked away
God has blessed me with a beautiful woman and a precious baby.
I don’t even get to know my older kids it’s a dirty story it’s a bit weighty we’ll get into it later maybe right now it’s just -sigh-I’m lazy on emotions in me I don’t to want to go beyond a certain line in the sand I’ll play over yonder this side and I’ll ride the line with only reckless Devine
because I know just what I’m doing
-at least that’s what every driver sezz after having too many kegs but that’s ok I’m lost
and in this case acting like I’m strong
like I belong
only done from failing skinny shaking legs oh oh oh oh -roaches crawling- on my walls- crawling, roaches crawling on my walls.
And to this day I cannot fathom why in my life you would try and stick it out with me. My friends were always taking- the drugs were always raping pillaging and plundering me.
Then one day on a hill top down south God told me to get down on my knees.
And finally I complied I dropped to my knees I’m begging crying crying please I’m begging crying crying please.
I’m saying please I’m asking to the trees I’m saying to everything outside
that’s natural come and save me please.
Come and save me
please come save me from myself
In righteous indignation I built my own nation of confusion and I want release
I know it’s all pure fantasies
-their mine- reckless Devine.
Reckless Devine.
And finally I complied I dropped to my knees I’m begging crying crying please I’m begging crying crying please.
I’m saying please I’m asking to the trees I’m saying to everything outside
that’s natural come and save me please.
Come save me
please come save me from myself
Reckless Devine. X2
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