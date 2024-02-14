Create New Account
JD Farag - Prophecy Update 20240211 with worship: How Judgment Day is Coming
Published 16 hours ago

JD Farag

Prophecy Update 2024-02-11

How Judgment Day is Coming


Feb 11, 2024


sermon starts 27 minutes in. worship before that.


Pastor JD explains how God’s day of judgment is coming after explaining why it’s coming both of which point to it being sooner than anyone can possibly imagine.


Transcript & Links at Source Site.


Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLytqcDhwdnNuP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=


