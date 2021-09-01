BANK BAIL INS-WHERE THEY SEIZE YOUR MONEY THAT YOU DEPOSITED. DID YOU KNOW THEY CAN LEGALLY DO THAT?

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This is what happened in Greece a few years back. People were wiped out. Including pensioners. Think that can't happen here? Read on: Bank Bail-In Explained: The Banks’ Ultimate Wickedness.



A brilliant yet intrinsically evil mechanism that consistently transfers wealth from the hands of the middle class income earners and hardworking taxpayers of the earth to the entitled tax exempted, ‘too big to fail’ individuals and institutions of the world.



Imagine they just reach in and take your bank deposits right out of your checking accounts????



That could unfortunately become a reality with a looming Great Depression fast approaching and a possible currency hyperinflation that would utterly destroy the value of the U.S Dollar.



According to The Economist, the magazine that coined the term “bail-in”, a bail-in occurs when the borrower’s creditors, including depositors and bondholders,are forced to bear some of the burden by having a portion of their debt written off to enable the failing Bank restructure their capital so it can remain in business.



They will tell you that your "money" is insured right? FDIC right? The FDIC is bankrupt now. Don't depend on the FDIC like the guy in the video talks about. He is wrong. When they pull the plug they will take it all down the next time. And no, a safe deposit box is the same thing...think "deposit". Finance and insurance is one big Ponzi scheme. Don't think they won't take it all down. The obvious risk to bank depositors is the possibility of losing a portion or all of their deposits.



In a Nutshell, rather than taking the money from taxes already paid and from which you likely won’t be exempted from paying, they also legally forcefully take the money directly from your Bank Deposits as a shortfall for risks and failures that are entirely their prerogative. In other words the fix is in again.



A lot of people believe that the money they deposit into the bank is an asset they own But that is not the case.

Once a deposit is made into any bank, it is no longer your property. It is the property of the Bank. What you are left with is a promise from the bank to repay. It’s an unsecured liability. Money deposited into the bank technically makes you a creditor of the bank.



You’re liable to get burned from a bail-in should the bank get into trouble. Bank Bail-Ins have occurred in Cyprus and Austria already so if you want to learn more about a new way to get screwed by the banks, politicians and the NWO, google bail ins and start learning. That is all.