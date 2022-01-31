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X22 Report A 01. 30. 22.
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321 views • January 31, 2022
Ep. 2689a - The Economic Direction Is Becoming Clearer, People Controlled Currency
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Consumer sentiment is falling, people are now fearing inflation, they see it coming. Buttigieg says the supply chain issues are fixed, but there is still a shipping backlog. [JB] trying to convince people of no inflation, but people can see the truth. The states are now leading the way, they are pushing an alternative currency.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Protect Yourself From Rolling Blackouts Here:
http://www.lytebug.com
Use Promo code "X20" for 20% OFF ^^^
Consumer sentiment is falling, people are now fearing inflation, they see it coming. Buttigieg says the supply chain issues are fixed, but there is still a shipping backlog. [JB] trying to convince people of no inflation, but people can see the truth. The states are now leading the way, they are pushing an alternative currency.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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