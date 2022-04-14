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How The Second Biggest Selling Book Of All Time Is Being Manipulated Politically
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53 views • April 14, 2022
The second best selling book of all time was written by a man by the name of John Bunyan. He wrote the book while in prison. He was a preacher of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Today, wicked people are using this book, in a similar manner as to how they twist the Bible, and that is to promote an agenda that is in direct contradiction to the Bible and Pilgrim's Progress. In this first of a two part series, the Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me to show you how they are using this great Christian work to push forward the Marxist, global agenda.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/how-the-second-biggest-selling-book-of-all-time-is-being-manipulated-politically-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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