Noah's Wife The Shocking Truth We Never Knew | Book of Jasher
Forsake the foolish
92 views • 1 day ago

What if Noah's wife came from Cain's cursed bloodline? The Book of Jasher reveals her name was Naamah - daughter of Lamech and Zillah from Cain's line. This changes everything we thought we knew about Noah's family and God's plan of redemption.


In this deep dive, we trace the genealogy from Cain through Lamech's two wives (Adah and Zillah) to Naamah, showing how God redeemed even the cursed line through marriage into Noah's family. Using Jasher Chapters 2, 3, and 5 alongside Genesis, we uncover the hidden female equation that runs through Scripture.


TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 - Introduction: Who Was Noah's Wife?

2:15 - Lamech's Two Wives: Adah and Zillah

4:30 - Naamah: Daughter of Cain's Line

6:45 - How Jasher Names What Genesis Hides

9:20 - The Timeline: Could Naamah Reach Noah?

11:40 - God's Long-Range Providence

13:55 - The Female Equation: Redemption Through Unexpected Women


RESOURCES MENTIONED:

• Book of Jasher (Chapters 2, 3, 5)

• Genesis 4-6

• Strong's Concordance for Hebrew word studies


The truth isn't popular. Popular teaching isn't truth. This channel exposes false teaching with Scripture through deep Hebrew and Greek word studies, focusing on the Female Equation - the hidden balance running through biblical history that most pastors won't touch.


📌 ABOUT MY VOICE:

The narration in this video uses an AI clone of my real voice. All the study, interpretation, and script are mine—I’m just using AI narration & images so I can produce more in-depth biblical word studies.

