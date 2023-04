WHAT HAPPENED TO REALTY TODAY?

WRONG IS RIGHT AND RIGHT WRONG IN THIS SATANIC WORLD. WHAT EVER HAPPENED TO COMMONSENSE. TO DAY LYING HAS BECOME THE NORM. CRIMINALS RAPE, ROB AND MURDERED INNOCENT HUMANS AND NOW THEY'RE RELEASED THE NEXT TO MUDER MORE HUMANS. MILLIONS OF ILLEGALS KEEP FLOODING INTO AMERICA. WHY? THEY'RE TO TO REPLACE AMERICANS OF COURSE. IT'S UNFORTUNATE THE AVERAGE AMERICAN HAS NO IDEA WHAT'S REALLY GOING ON RIGHT NOW. ALL THEY CARE ABOUT IS TARRING AT THEIR INSANE CELLPHONE TRACKING THEM ALL THE TIME DAH! CRAY THEY PAY A LOT OF MONEY FOR THIS WHEN OUR COMMY GOVERNMENT GIVES THEM CELLPHONES FOR FREE! HOW STUPID IS THAT? THE CHECKINS ARE COMNG HOME TO ROOT BECAUSE ROUTIN AMERICA IS BEING DESTROYED FROM WITHIN NOW. DON'T BE A VICTUM! PREP, PRAY & GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY. IT'D TOO LATE TO SAVE AMERICA...SEND THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE...