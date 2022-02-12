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EXPOSED, AIRED OVER A YEAR AGO. So Important Listen Again !! BIOWEAPONS TREATY AUTHOR REVEALS THAT THE COVID-19 VACCINE CONTAINS HIV - 121220
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136 views • February 12, 2022
Infowars, Alex Jones
Dr. Francis Boyle joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the shocking revelation that the vaccines for Covid are making recipients in Australia test positive for HIV.
Watch the full show uncensored: https://79days.news/watch?id=5fd40b88163f457aa7b97604
Tune in to the #AlexJonesShow LIVE M-F 11am-3pm central & Sundays 4pm-6pm at: https://banned.video
Support: https://infowarsstore.com
Newsletter: https://infowars.com/newsletter
banned.video
Dr. Francis Boyle joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the shocking revelation that the vaccines for Covid are making recipients in Australia test positive for HIV.
Watch the full show uncensored: https://79days.news/watch?id=5fd40b88163f457aa7b97604
Tune in to the #AlexJonesShow LIVE M-F 11am-3pm central & Sundays 4pm-6pm at: https://banned.video
Support: https://infowarsstore.com
Newsletter: https://infowars.com/newsletter
banned.video
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