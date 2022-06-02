Dr. David Martin: Monkeypox Planned Release is “Domestic Terror” Operation against Humanity

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Monkeypox planned release is “domestic terror” operation against humanity
Dr Martin points to an article published in March 2021 about the scheduled release on May of 2022. Right on schedule, it would seem.
Just as COVID starts to die out, a brand new public health threat emerges: Monkeypox! But luckily, Bill Gates and the W.H.O. already have it all planned out! Join me for a live interview with Dr. David Martin to discuss the latest global health scare, and what to expect next.
“Listen, this is a willful continuation of a campaign of domestic terror, and it is done to make sure the public remains in fear and in cognitive dissonance and in the disbelief of what Plato described in The Republic,” he says.
“You know Plato in The Republic made reference to the fact that sometimes crimes are so audacious that the mere statement of their audacity paralyzes the population.”
We the People must say NO to another round of plandemic tyranny
Millions of people already have covid burnout and are unlikely to be fearful about monkeypox, recognizing that many of the same tactics are being used to spread fear and paranoia about testing “positive” for it.
On the other hand, millions of other people also bought all-in to the covid plandemic and still believe that there is some invisible threat out there just waiting to kill them and their grandmas – hence why some people are still wearing a face mask while out in public.
Which side wins out in the next wave of health wars remains to be seen. Hopefully there are enough people wide awake to what is really going on that another scheduled plandemic fails to gain traction.
The government and the media can fearmonger all they want about monkeypox, but their power ends where and when the public refuses to listen to or comply with any of it.
We the People hold far more power than we realize, after all. All it takes is for a few good men and women to take a stand against these attempted crimes against humanity, inspiring others to do the same until a snowball of resistance is formed.
“We can be glad that the CCP-Davos axis chose the comparatively benign monkey-pox over Marburg, smallpox and bird flu, for their next global pandemic hoax, justifying world depopulation through starvation and lethal injections,” commented someone at Natural News about the situation.
“I have read that shingles is a known adverse effect of the jab,” wrote another. “I searched for images on the net. Shingles and monkeypox look the same. How do doctors identify one from the other?”
The latest news about monkeypox can be found at Outbreak.news.
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see article:
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-05-31-david-martin-monkeypox-planned-domestic-terror-operation.html