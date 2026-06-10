AI: Threat or Amplifier? An interview with David Morgan

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Artificial intelligence is transforming the way we work, communicate, and access information, but important questions remain. Is AI simply a tool shaped by those who control it, or could it become something more? From automation and surveillance to open-source innovation and future possibilities, the debate continues to evolve. Explore different perspectives on one of the most important technological discussions of our time. Watch the latest interview and decide for yourself where the future may be headed.
#ArtificialIntelligence #Technology #Innovation #FutureOfTech #DigitalFuture
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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