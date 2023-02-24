EPOCH TV | US Tax Dollars Funding Illegal Immigration Through UN Programs: Todd Bensman

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp
US Tax Dollars Funding Illegal Immigration Through UN Programs: Todd Bensman
United Nations programs throughout Latin America, and even operating in the United States with the help of NGOs, are running the immigration crisis.
This includes direct payments being made to illegal immigrants and asylum seekers in the form of debit cards and even envelopes of cash. And the money for this is coming heavily from American taxpayers.
This is according to Todd Bensman and his extensive reporting throughout Latin America. Bensman is a Senior National Security Fellow at the Center for Immigration Studies and an award-winning journalist covering national security topics with a focus on the Texas border. He is also the author of the new book titled “Overrun: How Joe Biden Unleashed the Greatest Border Crisis in US History.”
