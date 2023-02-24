Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EPOCH TV | US Tax Dollars Funding Illegal Immigration Through UN Programs: Todd Bensman
12 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp 

US Tax Dollars Funding Illegal Immigration Through UN Programs: Todd BensmanFor more: https://ept.ms/Overrun 

United Nations programs throughout Latin America, and even operating in the United States with the help of NGOs, are running the immigration crisis.

This includes direct payments being made to illegal immigrants and asylum seekers in the form of debit cards and even envelopes of cash. And the money for this is coming heavily from American taxpayers.

This is according to Todd Bensman and his extensive reporting throughout Latin America. Bensman is a Senior National Security Fellow at the Center for Immigration Studies and an award-winning journalist covering national security topics with a focus on the Texas border. He is also the author of the new book titled “Overrun: How Joe Biden Unleashed the Greatest Border Crisis in US History.” 

Keywords
border crisisillegal immigrationepoch tvjosh philippcross roads

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket