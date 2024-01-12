Truth and Righteousness

Everything is coming whilst most keep bowing to the devil's spirit of fear. We cannot please God and the devil at the same time. The least sifting of faith is what is happening now for the devil to get to then arrest and kill his opposition. A 'frog is not boiled by casting it first into boiling water. It is seduced to remain comfortably basking in "sin" many are basking comfortably in the devil's spirit of fear and cannot see it.

Luke 16:10

King James Version Bible

10 He that is faithful in that which is least is faithful also in much: and he that is unjust in the least is unjust also in much.





The boiling frog is an apologue describing a frog being slowly boiled alive. The premise is that if a frog is put suddenly into boiling water, it will jump out, but if the frog is put in tepid water which is then brought to a boil slowly, it will not perceive the danger and will be cooked to death. The story is often used as a metaphor for the inability or unwillingness of people to react to or be aware of sinister threats that arise gradually rather than suddenly.



