X22 REPORT Ep. 2874b - Durham Sends a Message Before Trial, the Majesty of the United States is Gone

X22 REPORT Political/Geopolitical News Ep. 2874b - September 14, 2022

Durham Sends A Message Before Trial,The Majesty Of The United States Is Gone

Durham has not sent a message before the October trial, he is letting everyone know the direction he is going in and the [DS] players are rushing against time. They will need distraction because the evidence that is going to be produced is going to show the same FBI and DOJ that are going after Trump is the same FBI and DOJ that meddled in the 2016 and 2020 election.Trump sends a message, "The majesty of the United States is gone". Does this mean the King now be attacked and exposed?

