Gaza Rafah Crossing Trucks Food Deliveries Current Situation
Alghad TV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RKpPrc-zMh8
تأجيل اجتماعات القاهرة المرتقبة بشأن غزة لحين حل أزمة معبر رفح
Postponing the upcoming Cairo meetings regarding Gaza until the Rafah crossing crisis is resolved
AlQahera News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LDW9YUFvabE
مراسلنا من أمام معبر رفح يرصد آخر مستجدات دخول شاحنات المساعدات لغزة
Our correspondent in front of the Rafah crossing monitors the latest developments regarding the entry of aid trucks into Gaza
القناة الأولى المصرية
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-QinkbnTCr0
مصر تواصل تجهيز وإرسال المساعدات الإنسانية لغزة عبر معبر رفح.. مراسل التليفزيون يكشف أهم الكواليس