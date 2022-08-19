Top CCP Leaders Rush Back from the Summer Retreat to Talk About Falling Economics

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https://gnews.org/post/p1ai8a3d8
08/17/2022 After the Beidaihe summer retreat, CCP’s leader Xi Jinping visited Jinzhou in northeast China and emphasized the need to accelerate industrial restructuring. Meanwhile, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang arrived in Shenzhen to meet with officials from six provinces. The CCP’’s economic downturn was obvious and exceeded expectations