498) Highlight ─ DEHYDRATION ENDGAME

Channel Skytoshi @PenguinX01 ; 12:51 PM · 22 de jul de 2026

https://x.com/PenguinX01/status/2079897181226729682

"This device [rectenna] intercepts alternating electromagnetic waves from the environment and converts them into straights direct current."

What's not said: the body operates on direct current.

"This lattice is specifically tuned to the 2.4 GHz band. This is the resonance frequency of water and the standard operating frequency for Wi-Fi and bluetooth."

What's not said: The body is up to 90% water.

Comment: Isn't it an amazing coincidence that the frequency (2.4 GHz) that was made free / did not have to be bought at auction and therefore became the standard for Wi-Fi just happened to be the resonant frequency of water?

"By harvesting this ambient energy ..." The trouble with this video is that it is assuming that people are knowledgeable and paying attention. I think you have to be even more explicit than this video is - you have to spell it out for people.





My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.youtube.com/@ClaireEdwardsForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua