© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Still Afraid of the COVID Virus? After Absorbing This Real Science Based Information the Truth Will Set You Free!
Follow
0
Share
Report
129 views • April 19, 2022
Dr. Kaufman provides a step by step analysis of how next generation sequencing was used to create the SARS0-CoV-2 virus through computer modeling. He dismantles a question from a genome sequencing professor which shows the alleged proof of the SARS-CoV-2 virus (and patiently explains how it is not proof at all) and he explains Dr Lanka's experiment which show that NO virus has actually ever been properly proven to exist. Yeah, really...never.
After viewing this, if you are still afraid of the alleged COVID virus, it's because you choose to be. The truth is far from the media and medical projected reality which has driven this entire pandemic from masks and lockdowns to the experimental and highly damaging vaccines.
The emphasis here is on actual science vs. claims of science. Take the time to watch it and you may discover that the COVID virus is NO threat to you at all - and never was.
Subscribe to this channel for more updates.
https://deceptionbyomission.com/blog
After viewing this, if you are still afraid of the alleged COVID virus, it's because you choose to be. The truth is far from the media and medical projected reality which has driven this entire pandemic from masks and lockdowns to the experimental and highly damaging vaccines.
The emphasis here is on actual science vs. claims of science. Take the time to watch it and you may discover that the COVID virus is NO threat to you at all - and never was.
Subscribe to this channel for more updates.
https://deceptionbyomission.com/blog
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.