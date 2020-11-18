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11/17/2020. 7-Eleven in Israel. Trump 711- 88 - 9!! Judgement! Gene-sis 7:11
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65 views • November 18, 2020
I sincerely do pray all of you are at peace, in Christ. Watching, knowing the time. There are so many things to touch on it is very difficult to share ya know? Anyway, lockdown unrest brewing, vaccine D-Day unleashed by the military! This is no less than torture to those who have no peace, no Jesus. Even so Father, thy will be done. If you have any stories, topics or meaningful information you'd care to share or to simply fellowship, email me at kamweld at ya who dot com
God bless and keep you all!
https://www.timesofisrael.com/slurpee...
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God bless and keep you all!
https://www.timesofisrael.com/slurpee...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw
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