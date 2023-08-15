Create New Account
Like Nero, Biden Fiddled While Maui Burned! Globalist Agendas are at War Against US!
PastorRuth
Published 17 hours ago

From Nero to Biden not much has changed. Globalists controlled by evil war against humanity and especially target God's people. While some expect the "Phoenix" to rise from the ashes, God has a better plan! Find out what God will do for His people and the world. Get on God's side now while you can! Don't be taken in by the Globalists and their demonic agendas. God has a better plan!

biblegodjesus christglobalistbeastbidenfiremauiantichristkingphoenixrulerashes

