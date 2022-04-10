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No Legs - No Problem
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111 views • April 10, 2022
"A true warrior call sign "Sava". Second company, second battalion of the DPR's Slavic Brigade. His unit moved out in the direction of Vasil'evka, and during the mission they were caught in a fire bag. Sava as a local resident of that area and used his knowledge of the area to lead his company out of the fire. Then he took out another company, whose soldiers were considered dead. He himself took out 6 wounded, while rescuing the seventh, a mortar mine came in, the wounded man was killed and Sava received heavy wounds of his legs, which were subsequently amputated.
He saved 37 people.
This is an example of the true Russian spirit."
- Essence of Time International
He saved 37 people.
This is an example of the true Russian spirit."
- Essence of Time International
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