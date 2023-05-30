Create New Account
Puretrauma357
Published 15 hours ago

Wow.

Lindsay Graham Envisions Ukraine Gaining All Territory Lost During This War And Joining NATO And The EU.

No Peace Talks, No Compromises, Nothing.

This Kind Of Rhetoric Basically Ensures That Putin Will Not Stop Until He Has Total Victory.

Let It Sink In That He Is A Clear Example Of The "Old War Mongering Guard" Who Thrive Off Never Ending Wars.


