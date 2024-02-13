Create New Account
Yearly sick days per German employee suddenly DOUBLED after jab roll-out
Reported on Jan 26, 2024 bij German mainstream media channel ARD.

SOURCE: https://www.tagesschau.de/wirtschaft/konjunktur/rekord-krankenstand-rezession-100.html

Mirrored - frankploegman

vaccinevaccine mandatevaxx injury

