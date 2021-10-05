Project Veritas | 'I feel like I work for an EVIL Corporation #ExposePfizer | Pt 4

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Nick Karl, a Pfizer scientist said natural Covid antibodies are probably better than the Covid vaccine in Project Veritas’ part 4 of their ExposeCovidVax series. Since the release of this video, Karl has deleted his social media LinkedIn account.
“When somebody is naturally immune — like they got COVID — they probably have more antibodies against the virus…When you actually get the virus, you’re going to start producing antibodies against multiple pieces of the virus…So, your antibodies are probably better at that point than the [COVID] vaccination,” Nick Karl said.
Pfizer Scientists:
'I feel like I work for an EVIL Corporation' - Senior Assoc. Scientist
‘Your [COVID] Antibodies Are Better Than The [Pfizer] Vaccination.'
BREAKING: Pfizer Scientists: ‘Your [COVID] Antibodies are Probably Better than the [Pfizer] Vaccination’
"We’re Like Bred And Taught to be Like “Vaccine is Safer Than Actually Getting Covid.”
“Our Organization is Run on Covid Money Now”
#ExposePfizer
TAKE THIS VIRAL!! Copy link, download, share! Project Veritas is banned from Twitter, and in the first 2 hours of release, it was already shared by proxy and viewed 600,000 times on Twitter!
James O'Keefe: Over 600,000 views in 2 hours and Veritas isn't even on Twitter!
KEEP TWEETING: https://ctt.ec/bdL2d