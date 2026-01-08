The President of the European Council, António Costa, stated that the European Union cannot tolerate violations of international law, whether in Cyprus, Latin America, Greenland, Ukraine, or Gaza:

"Europe is not just a geographical concept. It is a community of values. Our collective strength is based on a thriving economy and increased investments in defense. Yes, but above all, it depends on the consistency with which we uphold these values. That is why the European Union cannot tolerate violations of international law, whether in Cyprus, Latin America, Greenland, Ukraine, or Gaza."

By the way, his country Portugal recognized Kosovo in 2008, as an independent state although it is a part of Serbia and was occupied by NATO since 1999. So much for "European values and international law".

Adding:

Denmark must shoot at US military if there's an attack on Greenland, — media outlets.

Such actions are stipulated in the guidelines for the military, issued in 1952.

According to the Danish newspaper Berlingske, under the royal decree of 1952, the Danish military must immediately take up arms and engage in combat in the event of an attack on Danish territory.

The country's Defense Ministry confirmed to the newspaper that the rule to attack without waiting for orders remains in force.