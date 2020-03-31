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(MIAC #281) Timeline to Governments Taking Control of the Global Food Supply http://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-281-...
•Economic reset
•Supply / Demand shocks
•Not Enough Dollar liquidity credit locking up globally
•Nationalizing the means of production
•Price controls for equities, commodities and financial instruments
•Federal Reserve taking equity ownership of private corporations
•No longer any price discovery with central banks buying distressed equities
•No Plant 2020
•Fertilizer shortage globally
•Why are governments so concerned about food shortages?
•Governments will manage growing and distribution of food
•Food rationing has already begun
•Extending the supply through buy limits in stores
•Universal Basic Income
•Cryptocurrency
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#foodsupply #cosmiccycle #economicreset #cryptocurrency #croplosses #grandsolarminimum #adapt2030 #climaterevolution
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